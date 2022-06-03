June Events at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

There's so much to do in Central Florida with the multiple theme parks, beaches, and other entertainment options. One thing that some guests overlook is the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. A little over an hour from Walt Disney World, there is so much to do, and it is not only fun but extremely educational. Here are the events going on in the month of June according to their website and latest email newsletter.

Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex

The future of space travel comes to life at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The grand opening of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex is June 15, 2022. Mark your calendars and join us for our opening event, or be sure to add it to your next visit!

Spaceport KSC

In this new motion theater ride, fly to destinations never-before explored by humankind. Between four different journeys, visit Mars, Trappist-1, a horsehead nebula, Saturn, Jupiter and more!

2022 U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame Induction

Jun 11, 2022 11:00 AM

Join us as we honor the next class of veteran NASA astronauts to be inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame. This year, David Leestma, Sandy Magnus and Chris Ferguson have been selected to receive one of the highest honors in their industry as each has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in furthering NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery.

The induction ceremony will be held inside Space Shuttle Atlantis at 11:00 AM and viewing is included with daily admission. Signed posters of the inductees will be available to guests viewing the ceremony, but on a limited supply. Stop by Information (located outside the main entrance) to grab yours!

U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame Inductee Selfie Session

Jun 12, 2022 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Have you always wanted to show off a selfie you have with an astronaut? Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex invites you to take a photo with the 2022 U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame Inductees during a “selfie session” event. Inside Chat With An Astronaut (located near bus boarding) from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, the three newest members of the Astronaut Hall of Fame, David Leestma, Sandy Magnus and Chris Ferguson, will be poised on stage. You are invited to stand in a designated area in front of the stage for a socially-distant photo opportunity with these stars.

In order to minimize contact and allow for as many guest selfies as possible, no autographs will be given by the astronauts. The fun photos you capture are sure to be a memorable keepsake for years to come!

Rocket Launch

June 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST

SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS-25

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will send a Dragon spacecraft with new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the International Space Station (ISS) crew. These include a study of immune aging and the potential for reversing those effects. It also will carry an investigation from a Stanford University student team that will test the process of creating biopolymer soil composite, which is a concrete alternative, in a microgravity environment. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The flight is the 25th mission by SpaceX conducted under a Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.

Launch Viewing

The visitor complex will open at 8:00 AM for this launch. View CRS-25 from either of the following locations, included with daily admission:

BANANA CREEK LAUNCH VIEWING AREA AT THE APOLLO / SATURN V CENTER

Approximately 3.9 miles / 6.27 kilometers from the launch pad

Accessible via a Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour on a first come, first serve basis

Bus boarding begins at 8:00 AM.

See the rocket leave the launch pad

Launch audio, video, and communicator commentary will begin at 9:00 AM

Bus tours are capacity-limited and may be paused at any time due to launch and operational requirements.

MAIN COMPLEX – ATLANTIS NORTH LAWN

Located to the left when approaching Space Shuttle Atlantis

Approximately 7.5 miles / 12 kilometers from the launch pad

Viewing area opens at 8:00 AM

See the rocket once it clears the tree line

Launch audio, video, and communicator commentary begins at 9:00 AM

VIRTUAL OPPORTUNITY

If you are unable to join us in person, register to be a NASA virtual guest. Virtual guests receive information about interaction opportunities, stay informed with up-to-date resources, and receive a stamp for their virtual guest passport following the launch.

CELEBRATING KSC'S DIAMND ANNIVERSARY