One of the most interesting creatures in the Star Wars universe is the Sarlacc and now fans can enjoy the company of the monster…as a pet. Arriving on shopDisney this week is a mini, interactive version of the creature that will even “eat” small items!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- If you’ve ever wanted a Sarlacc for a pet, shopDisney is helping to make your dreams come true! Arriving today on the site is an interactive sarlacc container inspired by the “real life” display at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Fortunately (or unfortunately) this mini version of the creature isn’t real, but that doesn’t make it any less fun.
- Fans can open the top flap to activate sound and tentacle movement or for added drama, drop a coin sized object in its mouth and watch it disappear! A small door on the side of the container can be opened to reveal what’s been “digested.”
- All along the container is a brief description of the Sarlacc including its diet, species and home world. The information is printed with a text that looks like a modified form of Aurebesh.
- The Sarlacc Container is available now on shopDisney and sells for $39.99.
- A link to the item can be found below.
Sarlacc and Container – Star Wars – $39.99
- Sarlacc creature inside container
- Authentic sarlaac sounds
- Motorized sarlaac tentacles spin around when the top flap is opened
- Drop coin-sized objects in the mouth when the flap is opened and use the side door to reveal what it's digested
- On/Off switch at bottom
- Ages 3+
- Requires 3 x AA batteries, included
- 7'' H x 5'' Diameter
