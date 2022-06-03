One of the most interesting creatures in the Star Wars universe is the Sarlacc and now fans can enjoy the company of the monster…as a pet. Arriving on shopDisney this week is a mini, interactive version of the creature that will even “eat” small items!

If you’ve ever wanted a Sarlacc for a pet, shopDisney is helping to make your dreams come true! Arriving today on the site is an interactive sarlacc container inspired by the “real life” display at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Fortunately (or unfortunately) this mini version of the creature isn’t real, but that doesn’t make it any less fun.

Fans can open the top flap to activate sound and tentacle movement or for added drama, drop a coin sized object in its mouth and watch it disappear! A small door on the side of the container can be opened to reveal what’s been “digested.”

All along the container is a brief description of the Sarlacc including its diet, species and home world. The information is printed with a text that looks like a modified form of Aurebesh.

The Sarlacc Container is available now on shopDisney and sells for $39.99.

A link to the item can be found below.

Sarlacc and Container – Star Wars – $39.99

Sarlacc creature inside container

Authentic sarlaac sounds

Motorized sarlaac tentacles spin around when the top flap is opened

Drop coin-sized objects in the mouth when the flap is opened and use the side door to reveal what it's digested

On/Off switch at bottom

Ages 3+

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

7'' H x 5'' Diameter

