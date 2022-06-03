SeaWorld Orlando Announces New 2023 Roller Coaster

After some fun teases, SeaWorld Orlando has officially announced that a brand-new coaster is on the way to the park in 2023!

What’s Happening:

A couple of months ago, SeaWorld Orlando began to tease a highly rumored 2023 coaster

Today, the park officially announced a new for 2023 coaster addition, which through the concept video released appears to be a new style stand-up coaster from Bolliger & Mabillard, the same manufacturers behind three other coasters at the park: Kraken, Manta and Mako.

This is rumored to be B&M’s first “Surf Coaster,” a launch-style coaster, complete with some inversions and swooping turns close to the water.