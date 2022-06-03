SeaWorld Orlando Announces New 2023 Roller Coaster

After some fun teases, SeaWorld Orlando has officially announced that a brand-new coaster is on the way to the park in 2023!
What’s Happening:
- A couple of months ago, SeaWorld Orlando began to tease a highly rumored 2023 coaster addition, with construction recently ramping up at the front of the park.
- Today, the park officially announced a new for 2023 coaster addition, which through the concept video released appears to be a new style stand-up coaster from Bolliger & Mabillard, the same manufacturers behind three other coasters at the park: Kraken, Manta and Mako.
- This is rumored to be B&M’s first “Surf Coaster,” a launch-style coaster, complete with some inversions and swooping turns close to the water.
- The new coaster is advertised with the #HighSurfAdvisory, and is set to open sometime in 2023.
- A name for the ride, the park’s 7th coaster, has not yet been revealed.
- In preparation for the new coaster, the ground of the park’s former Festival Walkway near Bayside Stadium has been completely torn up.