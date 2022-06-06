Disney nuiMOs Pride Collection and Summer Fashions Brighten Up shopDisney

With Pride Month (and summer) officially here, the Disney nuiMOs are celebrating through a new series of rainbow fashions that have arrived on shopDisney!
What’s Happening:
- It’s June and that means it’s time to welcome sunshine, summer weather and Pride Month. The Disney nuiMOs are joining the fun with all new styles that are perfectly designed for the season.
- A new collection of Pride Month fashions and summer vacation gear has made its way to shopDisney and the collection assortment includes:
- Loungefly Backpack
- Tracksuit
- Spirit Jerseys
- Overalls
- T-shirts
- Hoodie
- No matter how you and your nuiMOs commemorate the summer festivities, you can have a grand time with these cute styles that celebrate, fun, friendship and love!
- The latest nuiMO outfits are available now on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.
Styled with Pride
Disney Pride Collection Disney nuiMOs Backpack by Loungefly
Disney Pride Collection Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Rainbow Tracksuit with Graphic T-Shirt
Summer Fashions
Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Color Blocked Hoodie with Tie-Dye Shorts and Sneakers
