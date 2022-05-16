We’re rolling right through the year and June is nearly upon us! In addition to the start of summer, a break from school and vacation season, June also marks Pride Month. In anticipation of the 30 days of celebration, shopDisney has unveiled their colorful collection of apparel and accessories featuring Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters.

Pride Month is on its way and Disney has unveiled their 2022 Pride Collection

This year’s collection showcases Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Marvel heroes like Captain Marvel, and Star Wars favorites like BB-8.

The Pride Collection features: Button Down Shirts T-Shirts Spirit Jerseys Coffee Mug Tumbler PopGrip Sling Bags Mini Backpack Baseball Cap Pins Beach Towel Collectible Key

As with previous years, the 2022 collection is “dreamed up and designed by members and allies of the [LGBTQIA+] community, for members and allies of the community.” Additionally, profits from the sale of the collection will benefit various LGBTQIA+ organizations (see below)

The Pride Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $12.99-$75.00.

Disney

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse PopGrip by PopSockets

Disney Pride Collection Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Disney Pride Collection Rainbow Mickey Mouse Pet Collar and Leash Set

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Denim Backpack

Disney Pride Collection Mug

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Rainbow Throw

Marvel

Marvel Pride Collection Loungefly Mini Backpack

Marvel Pride Collection T-Shirt for Adults

Marvel Pride Collection T-Shirt for Kids

Marvel Pride Collection Woven Shirt for Adults

Pixar

Pixar Pride Collection T-Shirt for Adults

Star Wars

Star Wars Pride Collection Spirit Jersey for Adults

Star Wars Pride Collection BB-Pr0ud Droid Factory Figure

Pins

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse and Friends Fantasyland Castle Pin

Marvel Pride Collection Icons Pin Set – Limited Release

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Icon Pin

Star Wars Pride Collection Rebel Alliance Pin – Limited Release

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Intersectional Flag

