We’re rolling right through the year and June is nearly upon us! In addition to the start of summer, a break from school and vacation season, June also marks Pride Month. In anticipation of the 30 days of celebration, shopDisney has unveiled their colorful collection of apparel and accessories featuring Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters.
What’s Happening:
- Pride Month is on its way and Disney has unveiled their 2022 Pride Collection that includes clothing, accessoires and pins inspired by the rainbow colors that represent LGBTQIA+ community.
- This year’s collection showcases Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Marvel heroes like Captain Marvel, and Star Wars favorites like BB-8.
- The Pride Collection features:
- Button Down Shirts
- T-Shirts
- Spirit Jerseys
- Coffee Mug
- Tumbler
- PopGrip
- Sling Bags
- Mini Backpack
- Baseball Cap
- Pins
- Beach Towel
- Collectible Key
- As with previous years, the 2022 collection is “dreamed up and designed by members and allies of the [LGBTQIA+] community, for members and allies of the community.” Additionally, profits from the sale of the collection will benefit various LGBTQIA+ organizations (see below)
- The Pride Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $12.99-$75.00.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Disney
Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse PopGrip by PopSockets
Disney Pride Collection Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Disney Pride Collection Rainbow Mickey Mouse Pet Collar and Leash Set
Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack
Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Denim Backpack
Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Rainbow Throw
Marvel
Marvel Pride Collection Loungefly Mini Backpack
Marvel Pride Collection T-Shirt for Adults
Marvel Pride Collection T-Shirt for Kids
Marvel Pride Collection Woven Shirt for Adults
Pixar
Pixar Pride Collection T-Shirt for Adults
Star Wars
Star Wars Pride Collection Spirit Jersey for Adults
Star Wars Pride Collection BB-Pr0ud Droid Factory Figure
Pins
Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse and Friends Fantasyland Castle Pin
Marvel Pride Collection Icons Pin Set – Limited Release
Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Icon Pin
Star Wars Pride Collection Rebel Alliance Pin – Limited Release
Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Intersectional Flag
Did You Know:
- Disney has been a long time supporter of LGBTQIA+ organizations and charities around the world. Keeping with tradition, now through June 30, 2022, profits from the Pride Collection in the U.S. will benefit:
- Profits from other regions around the world will continue to support local charities in those countries.
- For more information on these various organizations and why Disney supports them, please visit: TWDCPrideCollection.com.