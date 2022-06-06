Kathryn Hahn Set To Star in Hulu Adaptation of “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Hulu has reportedly ordered a series adaptation of Tiny Beautiful Things starring Kathryn Hahn, with Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon executive producing, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has reportedly ordered an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times Bestseller, Tiny Beautiful Things that is set to star WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn, with Liz Tigelaar writing while Laura Dern (Jurassic Park) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) executive producing.
- The series will be about a woman (set to be played by Hahn) who reluctantly becomes an anonymous, revered advice columnist “Dear Sugar” all while her own life is falling apart.
- This is just another role that Kathryn Hahn has lined up, with a reprise of her Emmy-nominated performance of the role of Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ original series WandaVision, set to get her own spinoff at the streamer.
- She is also set to appear in the upcoming Knives Out 2 and the Apple series, The Shrink Next Door.
- Tiny Beautiful Things is also set to reunite Tigelaar and Witherspoon after a previous collaboration on Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere.
What They’re Saying:
- Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment: “As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in Tiny Beautiful Things helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed it, this is a prescient story to be able to tell at this moment in time and we’re grateful to be able to tell it. We’re excited to work with Liz, Kathryn, and Cheryl to tell this story, and to reunite with Reese, Liz, and our partners at ABC Signature following our incredible collaboration on Little Fires Everywhere.“
- Liz Tigelaar: “It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayed — a writer who has had such a profound impact on my life — and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into a series. Just like Dear Sugar, the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does — and this show is no different. I’m so grateful to Hello Sunshine and Jaywalker, who entrusted me to tell this story. And I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Kathryn Hahn, whose gift is imbuing the fierce, complicated characters she portrays with humor, honesty, and vulnerability. A huge thank you to Peter, Dana, Craig and Jonnie and everyone at ABC Signature and Hulu. This project feels like coming home.”