Kathryn Hahn Set To Star in Hulu Adaptation of “Tiny Beautiful Things”

that is set to star

Hulu has reportedly ordered an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times Bestseller,

The series will be about a woman (set to be played by Hahn) who reluctantly becomes an anonymous, revered advice columnist “Dear Sugar” all while her own life is falling apart.

This is just another role that Kathryn Hahn has lined up, with a reprise of her Emmy-nominated performance of the role of Agatha Harkness in the

original series

WandaVision,

set to get her own

off at the streamer.