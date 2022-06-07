Fans Can See “Lightyear” Early With Tickets To “The Andy Experience”

Super fans who can’t wait until June 17th to see the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, can get an advance screening by taking in “The Andy Experience” and seeing the film that made Andy want the toy ahead of its June 17th release, on June 15th.
- Eager fans who want to see the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, can take advantage of an early access screening at select theaters nationwide with The Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience.
- Named after the character who was so excited to get his hands on a Buzz Lightyear action figure in the original Toy Story back in 1995, The Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience allows fans to be some of the first to see Disney and Pixar’s brand new film that presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear.
- There, fans can witness the sci-fi action adventure that sparked the imagination of Toy Story’s Andy and set in motion a love for the heroic Space Ranger.
- Attendees of the Lightyear Early Access Screening: The Andy Experience on Wednesday, June 15, will get to see Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear on select IMAX and Premium Large Format screens across the country, and have the chance to receive an exclusive piece of concept art created by the film’s Production Designer at Pixar Animation Studios.
- Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.
- The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg.
- The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up),
- Pixar’s Lightyear opens only in theaters everywhere on June 17, 2022. Fans can get tickets now for The Andy Experience on Fandango for screenings on June 15th, 2022.