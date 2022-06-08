“Moana” Inspired Photo Opportunities Around Walt Disney World

Summer is kicking off strong, and there are new photo opportunities offered by the Disney PhotoPass Service around Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Parks Blog shared more details.
What's Happening:
- If you visit Disney's Animal Kingdom, you can get a magic shot with Hei Hei by visiting the photographer located closest to the Tree of Life on Discovery Island.
- Over at Magic Kingdom visit the Disney PhotoPass Studio in Fantasyland, located right next to Cinderella Castle. You can capture a variety of photographs with Hei Hei and another one of Moana’s friends. There is no reservation required.
- Also at Magic Kingdom, visit a photographer that is stationed near the entrance to Adventureland from Main Street, U.S.A. You will be able to get a Pua Magic Shot.
- If you're ready to do some shopping at Disney Springs, make sure that you also stop by the Disney PhotoPass Studio. There are many Disney themed backdrops and also classic portraits available here.
- Your Disney PhotoPass photographer can even onjure Maui’s Fish Hook for you to hold in your photo and even a Hei Hei Magic Shot.
- The studio is open everyday from noon to 8 p.m. and no reservation is required to visit.
- Last but not least you will have a lot of fun with the newest Disney PhotoPass Lens.
- This will make you look like Chief of Motunui and is available anywhere at the Walt Disney World Resort with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on the My Disney Experience app.
