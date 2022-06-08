“Moana” Inspired Photo Opportunities Around Walt Disney World

Summer is kicking off strong, and there are new photo opportunities offered by the Disney PhotoPass Service around Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Parks Blog shared more details.

What's Happening:

If you visit Disney's Animal Kingdom

Over at Magic Kingdom

Also at Magic Kingdom, visit a photographer that is stationed near the entrance to Adventureland from Main Street, U.S.A. You will be able to get a Pua Magic Shot.

If you're ready to do some shopping at Disney Springs

Your Disney PhotoPass photographer can even onjure Maui’s Fish Hook for you to hold in your photo and even a Hei Hei Magic Shot.

The studio is open everyday from noon to 8 p.m. and no reservation is required to visit.

Last but not least you will have a lot of fun with the newest Disney PhotoPass Lens.

This will make you look like Chief of Motunui and is available anywhere at the Walt Disney World Resort with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on the My Disney Experience app.