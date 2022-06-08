Shanghai Disney Resort’s Wishing Star Park, World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard Reopening This Friday

As pandemic related restrictions are easing up around Shanghai, Shanghai Disney Resort’s Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard will resume operations this Friday, June 10th.

Upon reopening, each of these resort locations will operate at limited capacity and reduced hours of operation: Wishing Star Park will operate from 9:00 to 17:00 The World of Disney Store will operate from 9:00 to 19:00 Blue Sky Boulevard will operate from 8:00 to 19:00

The Lakeshore Boat Rental service on Wishing Star Lake will resume operations on the same day. Guests may refer to the Shanghai Disney Resort Official App for the latest information.

The Disney Car and Coach Park will also reopen on June 10th, operating from 8:00 to 20:00, with the following special rates available prior to the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland: RMB 30 per entry per day from Monday to Friday RMB 50 per entry per day on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays The benefit of select Shanghai Disney Resort parking for Diamond Annual Pass holders will not be applicable during this period.

The Disneytown parking lot remains closed at this time.

Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and the two resort hotels remain closed until further notice.

