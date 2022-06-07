Universal Beijing Resort Reopening with Restricted Capacity on June 15th

After being closed since May due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Universal Beijing Resort will resume operations with restricted capacity beginning June 15th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Adhering strictly to Beijing city’s pandemic prevention and control policy and requirements, Universal Beijing Resort will resume operations on June 15th in a phased approach.
- The Universal Studios Grand Hotel, NUO Hotel and Universal CityWalk Beijing will open to guests on June 14th.
- Universal Studios Beijing opens on June 15th, with strictly controlled guest flow and strengthened pandemic prevention and control measures.
- The resort will have a 75% capacity limit until further notice and the indoor attractions and entertainment experiences of Universal Studios Beijing will also have limited capacity.
- Beginning June 11th, Universal Studios Beijing tickets and hotel products will relaunch pre-sale with limited daily amounts.
- For guests holding a valid Universal Beijing Resort Winter and Spring Leisure Pass and other non-dated ticket products as of May 1st, 2022, the validity period will be extended automatically.
- All guests are required to provide a 72-hour negative NAT test result, to present their Health Kit and personal ID, to comply with a quick temperature check, as well as to provide a valid park reservation QR code before entering park.
- For detailed requirements, please refer to the Health and Safety Guidelines on the Universal Beijing Resort website and app.
- Meanwhile in Shanghai, although the area’s strict lockdown has been lifted, Shanghai Disney Resort remains closed.