Walkway Connecting Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel to Disney California Adventure Now Open

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests can now access a dedicated walkway and entrance to Disney California Adventure directly across the street from the hotel.

What’s Happening:

First announced back in April, the brand-new walkway allowing Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests to enter Disney California Adventure through Paradise Gardens Park is now open.

To access the park entrance from Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, guests need to cross Disneyland

Guests using this entrance will enter the theme park between Seaside Souvenirs and Corn Dog Castle in Paradise Gardens Park.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests may enter or exit the theme park using this entrance by scanning their Resort Room Key (digital or physical) on the day of their valid theme park admission and reservation.

The entrance will be open to Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests during Park Operating Hours.

However, this isn’t the first time a similar walkway and entrance existed for Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel guests, as one was originally a featured amenity when Disney California Adventure opened in 2001.

The entrance closed by the end of 2004, meaning Paradise Pier Hotel guests had to either go through Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel or through Downtown Disney

Additionally, the Paradise Pier Hotel will soon be transformed with a new Pixar theme