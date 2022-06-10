First Look at Victoria & Albert’s Set to Reopen on July 28

Victoria & Albert’s will be reopening on July 28th at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and guests from all over are excited to be able to dine at this delicious fine dining restaurant once again. Disney Parks Blog shared a first look of what guests can expect.

What's Happening:

If you were wanting fine dining at Walt Disney World

This restaurant will be reopening on July 28th, and booking reservations will be available starting June 20th.

Victoria & Albert’s is a recipient of the AAA Five Diamond Award since 2000 and the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award since 2018.

They are known for their unmatched dining experience, with dishes made from ingredients from all over the world.

This restaurant is the only one in Florida that has the honor of having both the AAA Five Diamond and the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star awards. They join only 26 other restaurants in the nation with the same distinction.

Not only are the flavors enhanced, but the space will be too.

They have re-imagined the dining room, which will bring guests into a Victorian-styled setting that includes murals and wall coverings that show timeless elegance.

If you're wanting an evening away from others, the private Queen Victoria’s Room or the coveted Chef’s Table with a front-row seat to the culinary masterminds may be perfect for you.

There are over 500 wine selections that pair perfectly with these unique dishes. There are also zero-proof cocktails that are paired with dishes, which is a great option as well.

With its reopening, you will be able to enjoy the Chef’s Tasting Menu, with each dish balanced with unique flavors.

There will be dishes including Colorado Lamb with pickled blueberry and violet mustard, line-caught turbot with fennel fondue, and Pernod beurre blanc.

For those who enjoy beef, you can experience the Wagyu A-5 Miyazaki with sauce romesco and potato rösti.

If you enjoy chocolate, you’ll love the Spectrum of Chocolate, an ombré featuring specialty-sourced chocolates with accents of buttermilk, Grand Marnier, and vanilla.

These dishes have been crafted by a culinary team led by Victoria & Albert’s Chef de Cuisine, Matthew Sowers.

He has been with Walt Disney World since 2016 and has over 15 years of culinary experience, including at Victoria & Albert’s. He is also known for creating menus for Remy on the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy.

Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer has more than 30 years of experience and was part of the opening team at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Farmer currently leads the pastry team at the resort, which also includes three signature restaurants, Disney’s Fairytale Weddings, and even the gingerbread house.

Executive Chef Kevin Chong oversees all of the culinary operations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Sommelier Israel Perez serves as the maître d’hotel and has created memorable experiences for over 20 years for guests at restaurants all over Walt Disney World.

While talking about the cast members who make Victoria and Albert’s Run, we have to mention Culinary Director, Chef Scott Hunnel, who was a James Beard award nominee. He provides mentoring and direction to many, including the team at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Remember, there is a dress code at Victoria & Albert's, so be prepared with semi-formal attire.