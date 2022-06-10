As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 13th-18th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 13th-18th:
- Monday, June 13
- Jessica Nabongo (Catch Me If You Can)
- Tom Hanks and Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Performance by Trombone Shorty
- Tuesday, June 14
- Julien and Kiersten Saunders (Cashing Out)
- Antonio Banderas (Official Competition)
- Keke Palmer (Lightyear)
- Wednesday, June 15
- Hailey Bieber
- Performance by Tauren Wells
- Thursday, June 16
- Chris Evans (Lightyear)
- Performance by Johnnyswim
- Friday, June 17
- Olivia DeJonge and Priscilla Presley (Elvis)
- Performance by Pitbull
- Saturday, June 18
- Stanley Nelson (After Jackie)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Daryn Carp
- Chef Chris Morocco (Bon Appetit’s summer must-makes)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.