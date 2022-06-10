As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 13th-18th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 13th-18th:

Monday, June 13 Jessica Nabongo ( Catch Me If You Can ) Tom Hanks and Austin Butler ( Elvis ) Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man ) Performance by Trombone Shorty

Tuesday, June 14 Julien and Kiersten Saunders ( Cashing Out ) Antonio Banderas ( Official Competition ) Keke Palmer ( Lightyear )

Wednesday, June 15 Hailey Bieber Performance by Tauren Wells

Thursday, June 16 Chris Evans ( Lightyear ) Performance by Johnnyswim

Friday, June 17 Olivia DeJonge and Priscilla Presley ( Elvis ) Performance by Pitbull

Saturday, June 18 Stanley Nelson ( After Jackie ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Daryn Carp Chef Chris Morocco (Bon Appetit’s summer must-makes)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.