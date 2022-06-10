“GMA” Guest List: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and More to Appear Week of June 13th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 13th-18th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 13th-18th:

  • Monday, June 13
    • Jessica Nabongo (Catch Me If You Can)
    • Tom Hanks and Austin Butler (Elvis)
    • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
    • Performance by Trombone Shorty
  • Tuesday, June 14
    • Julien and Kiersten Saunders (Cashing Out)
    • Antonio Banderas (Official Competition)
    • Keke Palmer (Lightyear)
  • Wednesday, June 15
    • Hailey Bieber
    • Performance by Tauren Wells
  • Thursday, June 16
    • Chris Evans (Lightyear)
    • Performance by Johnnyswim
  • Friday, June 17
    • Olivia DeJonge and Priscilla Presley (Elvis)
    • Performance by Pitbull
  • Saturday, June 18
    • Stanley Nelson (After Jackie)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Binge This! with Daryn Carp
    • Chef Chris Morocco (Bon Appetit’s summer must-makes)

