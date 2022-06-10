She’s Here! “Ms. Marvel” Funko Pop! and Key Chain Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

Kamal Khan has officially arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and while that means exciting things for the future of Marvel stories, it also means new merchandise! A Ms. Marvel Funko Pop! and Pop! Key Chain are now available on Entertainment Earth.

A new hero has entered the MCU in the form of 16 year old Kamala Khan. Not only is she obsessed with Captain Marvel—she’s basically a superfan— but she herself unlocks some type of cosmic powers thanks to a mysterious bracelet from her grandmother.

Adopting the moniker Ms. Marvel the young hero will have plenty of chances to save the day, but in the meantime she’s looking at the world through the eyes of a Funko Pop! figure.

The new Ms. Marvel Funko Pop! features Kamala in her signature outfit with red leggings, red high-tops and a blue eye mask. She’s posing like any teen would with one hand on her hip and the other giving a peace sign!

If the standard Pop! isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there’s a key chain version too so she can follow you on all your adventures.

Ms Marvel Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Ms. Marvel Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

