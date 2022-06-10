She’s Here! “Ms. Marvel” Funko Pop! and Key Chain Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Kamal Khan has officially arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and while that means exciting things for the future of Marvel stories, it also means new merchandise! A Ms. Marvel Funko Pop! and Pop! Key Chain are now available on Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • A new hero has entered the MCU in the form of 16 year old Kamala Khan. Not only is she obsessed with Captain Marvel—she’s basically a superfan— but she herself unlocks some type of cosmic powers thanks to a mysterious bracelet from her grandmother.
  • Adopting the moniker Ms. Marvel the young hero will have plenty of chances to save the day, but in the meantime she’s looking at the world through the eyes of a Funko Pop! figure.
  • The new Ms. Marvel Funko Pop! features Kamala in her signature outfit with red leggings, red high-tops and a blue eye mask. She’s posing like any teen would with one hand on her hip and the other giving a peace sign!
  • If the standard Pop! isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there’s a key chain version too so she can follow you on all your adventures.
  • Fans can pre-order their favorite Ms. Marvel Funko Pop! collectibles from Entertainment Earth. Prices range from $5.99-$11.99 and the figures will ship to fans in August 2022.
  • Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

  • For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Ms Marvel Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Ms. Marvel Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

More Ms. Marvel: 

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now