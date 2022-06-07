New “Ms. Marvel” Dress and Jacket Arrive in Style on shopDisney

Tomorrow, Ms. Marvel will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut and we can’t wait to see her in action. In the meantime, fans can purchase new apparel inspired by the young hero including a Disney Dress Shop dress and faux leather jacket.

Marvel fans can tap their inner powers with two new fashion styles from shopDisney inspired by the upcoming series Ms. Marvel .

Comic fans have loved Kamala Khan since they first met her and now the rest of the world will meet the powerful teen.

Following an initial rollout of awesome clothing, accessoires and even a Special Edition doll themed to Ms. Marvel, shopDisney has added a dress and jacket that fans will want in their collection.

With subtle nods to the comic character and her signature suit, this classy A-line dress is a chic and trendy way to show your love for Ms. Marvel. The dress features an embroidered logo with the words, “Good is not a thing you are, It’s a thing you do,” as well as a belt with golden buckle, and a bow at the collar.

The jacket is made of faux leather and offers a fun look with its asymmetrical hem and detailed collar that helps to mimic the logo on her suit. The back of the jacket also features a full version of her heroic symbol.

Both items are available now on shopDisney . Links to the individual pieces can be found below.

Ms. Marvel Dress for Women – $128.00

Blue center panel, Navy side panels, Red sleeves, collar, and double bands at hem feature allover geometric pattern

Metallic gold piping

Embroidered Ms. Marvel logo at chest that reads ''Good is not a thing you are. It's a thing you do.''

Nylon zipper at center back

97% cotton / 3% spandex

Ms. Marvel Simulated Leather Jacket for Women – $69.99

Pieced faux leather jacket

Blue center panel and collar; navy side panels

Metallic gold faux leather piping and trim

Perforated red faux leather sleeves

Ms. Marvel symbol gold foil screen art on back

Zips on cuffs

Gold metal snaps

Polyurethane

