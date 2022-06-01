Hasbro Reveals New Ms. Marvel Figure Ahead of Debut on Disney+

With Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ a week from today, Hasbro revealed their new Marvel Legends Series figure based on the character.

Kamala Khan is 16 years old, good at school, and bad at fitting in. But when she unexpectedly develops super-powers, she’ll learn that what makes her different makes her powerful.

Celebrate the Marvel Universe with this Marvel Legends Series Disney+ Ms. Marvel figure.

This quality 6-inch scale Ms. Marvel figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus!

The figure includes: Two sets of interchangeable hands Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure torso



The new Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figure will be available this fall.

Check out some more photos of the figure below:

About Ms. Marvel:

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel will premiere June 8th on Disney+