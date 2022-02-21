Hasbro Pulse Reveals Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure and Much More During Live Stream

by | Feb 21, 2022 9:22 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together again today to show off some a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including an Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure from Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+.

  • Back in December, Hasbro released a wave of figures based on the Disney+ original animated series Marvel’s What If…?
  • That wave culminated with a Build-a-Figure of The Watcher.
  • Today, the Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Series team revealed a build a figure from a second wave – Infinity Ultron.
  • This wave will also include the previously revealed Hawkeye and Kate Bishop figures, which will be available for pre-order “in the coming weeks.”

  • The team also showed off a new addition to the retro Spider-Man wave – the Rhino.
  • This massive new Rhio figure comes with an alternate head and a pair of alternate hands as well as a brand new color scheme.
  • This Rhino figure will be available for pre-order tomorrow (February 22nd) at 1 PM ET as a Fan Channel exclusive.

  • Next, the team revealed a digital render for a Spider-Man figure in his Future Foundation stealth suit.
  • This new figure will be coming later this year.

  • Next, the team added a new figure to the line of 90s X-Men figures in their VHS boxes, first revealed during Hasbro PulseCon back in October.
  • The latest addition to this wave of figures is none other than Sorm, sporting an animated look.
  • Storm joins a lineup that includes Wolverine, Jubilee and Mr. Sinister.
  • Storm will be available for pre-order tomorrow (February 22nd) at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and shopDisey.

  • Next, the team showed off their first ever Blue Marvel figure, which will be coming in 2022 as part of a brand new Build-a-Figure wave.

  • This new Build-a-Figure wave will be available for pre-order tomorrow (February 22nd) at 1 PM ET and also includes:
    • Iron Man
    • Speedball
    • Madame Hydra
    • U.S. Agent
    • Thor
    • Quake
    • The Controller Build-a-Figure

  • This is the first ever Speedball figure from Hasbro.

  • This new Thor figure is the first to feature the design from Donny Cates’ line of comics.

  • This new Quake figure comes with alternate hands and and alternate head to allow you to transform the figure into Maria Hill.

  • Dwight also gave an update on the HasLab Galactus figure which will be coming later this year.
  • Funny enough, he assured fans that the knee joints in this new figure are very strong, an issue that many had with the recent Sentinel HasLab figure.

  • And finally, the team left us with a couple of teases, the first of which involved the upcoming Moon Knight series coming to Disney+.
  • They promised some more information on new figures based on the series coming as we get closer to the series premier.
  • The last little tease came when Ryan showed off a small accessory that will come with a future figure. Let the speculation begin.

  • You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse live stream below:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed