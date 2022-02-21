Hasbro Pulse Reveals Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure and Much More During Live Stream

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together again today to show off some a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including an Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure from Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+.
- Back in December, Hasbro released a wave of figures based on the Disney+ original animated series Marvel’s What If…?
- That wave culminated with a Build-a-Figure of The Watcher.
- Today, the Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Series team revealed a build a figure from a second wave – Infinity Ultron.
- This wave will also include the previously revealed Hawkeye and Kate Bishop figures, which will be available for pre-order “in the coming weeks.”
- The team also showed off a new addition to the retro Spider-Man wave – the Rhino.
- This massive new Rhio figure comes with an alternate head and a pair of alternate hands as well as a brand new color scheme.
- This Rhino figure will be available for pre-order tomorrow (February 22nd) at 1 PM ET as a Fan Channel exclusive.
- Next, the team revealed a digital render for a Spider-Man figure in his Future Foundation stealth suit.
- This new figure will be coming later this year.
- Next, the team added a new figure to the line of 90s X-Men figures in their VHS boxes, first revealed during Hasbro PulseCon back in October.
- The latest addition to this wave of figures is none other than Sorm, sporting an animated look.
- Storm joins a lineup that includes Wolverine, Jubilee and Mr. Sinister.
- Storm will be available for pre-order tomorrow (February 22nd) at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and shopDisey.
- Next, the team showed off their first ever Blue Marvel figure, which will be coming in 2022 as part of a brand new Build-a-Figure wave.
- This new Build-a-Figure wave will be available for pre-order tomorrow (February 22nd) at 1 PM ET and also includes:
- Iron Man
- Speedball
- Madame Hydra
- U.S. Agent
- Thor
- Quake
- The Controller Build-a-Figure
- This is the first ever Speedball figure from Hasbro.
- This new Thor figure is the first to feature the design from Donny Cates’ line of comics.
- This new Quake figure comes with alternate hands and and alternate head to allow you to transform the figure into Maria Hill.
- Dwight also gave an update on the HasLab Galactus figure which will be coming later this year.
- Funny enough, he assured fans that the knee joints in this new figure are very strong, an issue that many had with the recent Sentinel HasLab figure.
- And finally, the team left us with a couple of teases, the first of which involved the upcoming Moon Knight series coming to Disney+.
- They promised some more information on new figures based on the series coming as we get closer to the series premier.
- The last little tease came when Ryan showed off a small accessory that will come with a future figure. Let the speculation begin.
- You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse live stream below: