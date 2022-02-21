Hasbro Pulse Reveals Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure and Much More During Live Stream

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together again today to show off some a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including an Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure from Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+.

Back in December, Hasbro released a wave of figures Marvel’s What If…?

That wave culminated with a Build-a-Figure of The Watcher.

Today, the Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Series team revealed a build a figure from a second wave – Infinity Ultron.

This wave will also include the previously revealed Hawkeye

The team also showed off a new addition to the retro Spider-Man wave – the Rhino.

This massive new Rhio figure comes with an alternate head and a pair of alternate hands as well as a brand new color scheme.

This Rhino figure will be available for pre-order tomorrow (February 22nd) at 1 PM ET as a Fan Channel exclusive.

Next, the team revealed a digital render for a Spider-Man figure in his Future Foundation stealth suit.

This new figure will be coming later this year.

Next, the team added a new figure to the line of 90s X-Men figures in their VHS boxes, first revealed during Hasbro PulseCon

The latest addition to this wave of figures is none other than Sorm, sporting an animated look.

Storm joins a lineup that includes Wolverine, Jubilee and Mr. Sinister.

Storm will be available for pre-order tomorrow (February 22nd) at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse shopDisey

Next, the team showed off their first ever Blue Marvel figure, which will be coming in 2022 as part of a brand new Build-a-Figure wave.

This new Build-a-Figure wave will be available for pre-order tomorrow (February 22nd) at 1 PM ET and also includes: Iron Man Speedball Madame Hydra U.S. Agent Thor Quake The Controller Build-a-Figure



This is the first ever Speedball figure from Hasbro.

This new Thor figure is the first to feature the design from Donny Cates’ line of comics.

This new Quake figure comes with alternate hands and and alternate head to allow you to transform the figure into Maria Hill.

Dwight also gave an update on the HasLab Galactus figure which will be coming later this year.

Funny enough, he assured fans that the knee joints in this new figure are very strong, an issue that many had with the recent Sentinel HasLab figure

And finally, the team left us with a couple of teases, the first of which involved the upcoming Moon Knight series coming to Disney+.

series coming to Disney+. They promised some more information on new figures based on the series coming as we get closer to the series premier.

The last little tease came when Ryan showed off a small accessory that will come with a future figure. Let the speculation begin.