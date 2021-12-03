Hasbro Pulse Shares First Look at “Hawkeye” Figures Coming in 2022

Hasbro Pulse has revealed a first look at both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop figures from Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+.

Hasbro Pulse shared these digital renders of their new premium six-inch Hawkeye figures coming in 2022.

The first of the two figures is Clint Barton, the MCU's first Hawkeye, modeled after the likeness of actor Jeremy Renner.

The figure appears to come with a set of alternate hands as well as his signature bow and a quiver on his back.

The figure most fans are going to be more excited for is of course the Kate Bishop figure.

Modeled on the likeness of actress Hailee Steinfeld, this Kate Bishop figure also comes with an alternate set of hands, as well as her bow and quiver full of arrows.

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

You can Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ now.