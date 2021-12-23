Hasbro Marvel Legends “What If…?” Action Figures Now Available on shopDisney

Marvel collectors can now bring home six What If…? action figures from shopDisney. Introduced earlier this year as part of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line, the heroic characters are designed after their reimagined personas from the animated Disney+ series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Hasbro showcased their collection of Marvel Legends figures themed to the Disney+ series What If…?, launching pre-orders at several retailers. Now the 6-inch collectibles are available for purchase on shopDisney

The collection of action figures includes: T'Challa Star-Lord Zombie Captain America Zombie Hunter Spidey Doctor Strange Supreme Captain Carter Heist Nebula

Select figures come with additional accessories like weapons or alternate heads and hands. Five of the figures come with an extra Build-A-Figure piece to create Uatu The Watcher!

Finally, fans who want to complete the Uatu Build-A-Figure will need to add Sylvie ( Loki ) to their collection too as that figure has The Watcher’s cape.

) to their collection too as that figure has The Watcher’s cape. The Marvel Legends What If…? figures sell for $22.99 and are available now on shopDisney

T'Challa Star-Lord Action Figure – Marvel What If…? – Marvel Legends

Zombie Captain America Action Figure – Marvel What If…? – Marvel Legends

Zombie Hunter Spidey Action Figure – Marvel What If…? – Marvel Legends

Doctor Strange Supreme Action Figure – Marvel What If…? – Marvel Legends

Marvel's Captain Carter Action Figure – Marvel What If…? – Marvel Legends

Heist Nebula Action Figure – Marvel What If…? – Marvel Legends

Complete The Watcher Build-A-Figure with Sylvie who comes with his flowing cape!

Marvel's Sylvie Action Figure – Loki – Marvel Legends