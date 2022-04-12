Marvel Legends “Moon Knight” Figures Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Whether you like Marc Spector or Steven —with a “V”— Grant, you’ll love the new Moon Knight action figures from Hasbro. Two fantastic versions have joined the Marvel Legends collection including the Mr. Knight collectible that’s part of the Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s Moon Knight limited series has been a big hit with fans and that means there’s new merchandise to collect too.

limited series has been a big hit with fans and that means there’s new merchandise to collect too. As of today, two figures themed to the show are now part of the Hasbro Marvel Legends

Go all in on the official look with the Moon Knight figure that represents when Marc Spector is in the suit. Of course if Steven Grant is your guy, there’s a Mr. Knight figure that looks rather sharp in his all white three-piece tuxedo.

Adding to the excitement of collecting, the Mr. Knight figure comes with an extra piece to assemble the Infinity Ultron What If…?

For those who can’t decide which characters to bring home, good news! You can purchase a case of this wave that comes with 8 individually packaged action figures including the recently introduced Clint Barton Kate Bishop Hawkeye

The figures sell for $24.99, while a case of eight figures sells for $199.99.

These new Marvel Legends collectibles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order Marvel toys, figures, and more.

Moon Knight

Clad in the ceremonial armor of Khonshu’s chosen warriors throughout the centuries, Marc Spector is Moon Knight, sworn to obey Khonshu and deliver his vengeance accordingly.

Avengers Marvel Legends Moon Knight 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

6-inch scale action figure

Includes build-a-figure piece

Ages 8 and up

Mr. Knight

An expert on ancient Egypt, Steven Grant is thrust into action as Khonshu's avatar, Mr. Knight, relying on his keen mind to enact his master’s will.

Avengers Marvel Legends Moon Knight Mr. Knight Action Figure – $24.99

Includes 4 accessories and a build-a-figure piece

Ages 4 and up

Avengers 2022 Marvel Legends Case

Avengers 2022 Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 8 – $199.99

Case features 8 individually packaged action figures, including:

1x Hawkeye (Clint Barton)

1x Kate Bishop

1x Moon Knight

1x Mr. Knight

1x TBD

2x TBD

1x TBD

(subject to change)