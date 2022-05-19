Marvel Legends Japanese Spider-Man and New Retro Figures Arrive on Entertainment Earth

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of figures from Hasbro as pre-orders open for some retro collectibles along with other popular characters like Sharon Carter (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Japanese Spider-Man!

Following an exciting reveal yesterday from the folks at Hasbro, a new wave of Marvel Legends action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth.

action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth. Fans can grow their various Marvel sets with these cool collectibles that feature multiple points of articulation and come with extra accessories for dynamic display.

Among the characters that make up this release are: Japanese Spider-Man Sharon Carter (with Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure piece ) Retro Firelord Retro Sentinel Retro War Machine

The assortment of Marvel Legends figures sell for $24.99-$27.99 and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth .

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Spider-Man

Celebrate 80 years of Spider-Man! This 6-inch Japanese Spider-Man figure features deco and detailing inspired by the classic Japanese TOEI television series, right down to the Spider Bracelet. After gaining spider powers from the spaceship Marveller, Takuya Yamashiro takes on the identity of Spider-Man to fight Professor Monster and the Iron Cross Army!

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Japanese Spider-Man 6-inch Action Figure – $27.99

6-inch scale figure

Includes alternate hands and web accessories

Ages 6 and up

Sharon Carter

In hiding after breaking the Sokovia Accords, Sharon Carter inevitably finds herself entangled in Sam and Bucky's globe-trotting fight.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Marvel Legends 6-Inch Sharon Carter Action Figure – $24.99

Includes a piece for the Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure *

Comes with alternate hands, knife, and other accessories

Ages 4 and up

Assemble your team of figures to complete the Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure! Characters include Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, Mr. Knight and Moon Knight.

Retro Figures

Galactus transforms Xandarian naval officer Pryreus Kril into his newest Herald, the unwavering Firelord! This 6-inch Legends Series Firelord figure features extensive articulation, offering dynamic posability with other Marvel Legends figures.

Fantastic Four Retro Marvel Legends Firelord 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

6-inch scale figure includes fire staff and alternate hands

From the twisted mind of Bolivar Trask, the mutant-hunting Sentinel goes on the attack!

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Marvel’s Sentinel Action Figure – $24.99

This bigger 3 3/4-inch scale action figure

Comes with alternate head, a fireblast, and a tendril

Ages 4 and up

Veteran Avenger and Air Force Colonel James Rhodes aka War Machine is one of the few people Tony Stark trusts with a version of his Iron Man armor. This awesome War Machine figure comes with removable shoulder-mounted weapon accessories, alternate hands, and missile launch and blast FX!

Iron Man Retro Marvel Legends War Machine 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99