Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Mojoworld Set and More Marvel Legends Series Figures

The Hasbro Marvel Legends Series team got together today on Instagram Live to reveal a new slate of figures that will be available for pre-order soon, including a Mojoworld set with some exciting new figures.

The Marvel Legends Series team took us to Mojoworld today with a look at this new set of figures.

This new set features Longshot, Dazzler, a mini Wolverine and of course Mojo himself.

This set will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (May 19) exclusively on Hasbro Pulse

Another exciting new figure is this one based on the Japanese Spider-Man.

The figure is modeled after the Japanese Spider-Man show that was featured in an episode of Marvel’s 616 on Disney+

on The figure comes with webs and other accessories that match the characters look from the show as opposed to the more traditional look.

This Japanese Spider-Man figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow on Hasbro Pulse

And while on the topic of Spider-Man, the team also revealed a new Bombastic Bagman figure.

Playing off of a funny moment in Spider-Man history, this figure features Peter Parker wearing a Fantastic 4 costume with a paper bag on his head.

This Bombastic Bagman will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 1 PM ETexclusively at Target

They also revealed a new Firelord figure, complete with translucent fire effects and weapon accessories.

Firelord will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

The team then jumped into the Iron Man realm with another retro card figure, this time for War Machine.

Featuring weapon and blast effect accessories, this War Machine figure includes all the chracter’s necessities as well as a retro look.

The War Machine figure will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse