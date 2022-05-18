Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Mojoworld Set and More Marvel Legends Series Figures

The Hasbro Marvel Legends Series team got together today on Instagram Live to reveal a new slate of figures that will be available for pre-order soon, including a Mojoworld set with some exciting new figures.
- The Marvel Legends Series team took us to Mojoworld today with a look at this new set of figures.
- This new set features Longshot, Dazzler, a mini Wolverine and of course Mojo himself.
- This set will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (May 19) exclusively on Hasbro Pulse.
- Another exciting new figure is this one based on the Japanese Spider-Man.
- The figure is modeled after the Japanese Spider-Man show that was featured in an episode of Marvel’s 616 on Disney+.
- The figure comes with webs and other accessories that match the characters look from the show as opposed to the more traditional look.
- This Japanese Spider-Man figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.
- And while on the topic of Spider-Man, the team also revealed a new Bombastic Bagman figure.
- Playing off of a funny moment in Spider-Man history, this figure features Peter Parker wearing a Fantastic 4 costume with a paper bag on his head.
- This Bombastic Bagman will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 1 PM ETexclusively at Target.
- They also revealed a new Firelord figure, complete with translucent fire effects and weapon accessories.
- Firelord will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.
- The team then jumped into the Iron Man realm with another retro card figure, this time for War Machine.
- Featuring weapon and blast effect accessories, this War Machine figure includes all the chracter’s necessities as well as a retro look.
- The War Machine figure will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse,
- And finally, a new retro Sentinel figure from the X-Men 3.75-inch line of figures.
- The new Sentinel comes to scale against the smaller figures, like Wolverine and Phoenix in the images below.
- The new Sentinel figure will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.