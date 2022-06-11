Chris Evans Appears at Disney California Adventure Ahead of Wide Release of “Lightyear”

Just days after the world premiere of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, voice of the iconic Space Ranger in that film, Chris Evans, made an appearance at Disney California Adventure ahead of the wide release of the new film.
What’s Happening:
- (A Likely) Future Disney Legend Chris Evans popped up on Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure, making an appearance just before the official release of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear.
- In the new film, Evans supplies the voice of the legendary action hero that had a toy made in his likeness, Buzz Lightyear.
- Evans, a lifelong Disney fan, has called the opportunity to voice an animated character for Pixar a literal dream come true, even though he is widely recognized around the globe for his performance of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.
- The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg.
- The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Pixar’s Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.
