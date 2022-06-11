Chris Evans Appears at Disney California Adventure Ahead of Wide Release of “Lightyear”

(A Likely) Future Disney Legend Chris Evans popped up on Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure, making an appearance just before the official release of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear.

In the new film, Evans supplies the voice of the legendary action hero that had a toy made in his likeness, Buzz Lightyear.

Evans, a lifelong Disney fan, has called the opportunity to voice an animated character for Pixar a literal dream come true, even though he is widely recognized around the globe for his performance of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.