Celebrate the 12th Anniversary of “World of Color” at the Disneyland Resort

Beauty untold has been ours to behold for 12 years officially, as today marks the 12th anniversary of the debut of the nighttime spectacular World of Color at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.

Happy 12th Anniversary to Disney California Adventure's World of Color, a show that truly dazzles your mind and your eye! pic.twitter.com/rCD2sIlq0H — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2022

What’s Happening:

Today marks the 12th anniversary of World of Color, the landmark nighttime spectacular that debuted as the first phase of the radical refurbishments and expansions at Disney California Adventure back in 2010.

The show, which features over 1200 fountains and lights, whisks guests into a fantastic world of water and music and their favorite scenes from classic Disney and Pixar films, including The Little Mermaid, WALL-E, Toy Story, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, A Bug’s Life and so many more.

Using the waters of Paradise Bay, the show comes to life on giant water screens and fountains using projectors housed around the edge of Pixar Pier. Though the show has had a lengthy hiatus or two, today marks the 12th anniversary since the show debuted at the park back in 2010.

For a more in-depth look at the show and its various evolutions throughout its history, be sure to check out our closer look that we did on the 10th anniversary of the show here.

Recently, the latest chapter in the evolution of World Of Color happened when the show returned after its extended closure due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. On April 22nd, the nighttime spectacular returned alongside the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular and the venerable Main Street Electrical Parade

You can watch the video of the performances from the night