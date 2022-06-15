We’re Going Nuts for the “Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show” Apparel and Accessories at Amazon

Did you know Marvel’s Squirrel Girl has her own podcast? Well she does and all six episodes are streaming now. But even more exciting than the audio series is the arrival of podcast themed merchandise! That’s right you can show off your fandom with Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show apparel and accessories.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to kick butts and eat nuts! Doreen Green aka Squirrel Girl and her four legged pal Tippy-Toe are quite the dynamic duo, and now they have their own podcast.

This past spring Marvel announced the launch of an original scripted series featuring Squirrel Girl

Fans of all ages can rep the podcast (and their favorite heroes) with such cool gear as: T-Shirts (customizable) Tote Bag PopSockets Decorative Pillows Phone Cases

The new looks feature Doreen and crew or the show logo amid playful colors of teal, yellow, pink and blue. And Tippy-Toe cameos in the logo too make the merchandise that much better!

Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show merchandise is available



Podcast Synopsis:

“The new series follows Empire State University college student, Doreen Green, who has recently been outed as a Super Hero—The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas in the public eye, Squirrel Girl has created a new student radio show on ESU’s own college station. With the help of her best girl-friend, Nancy Whitehead as producer, and her best squirrel-friend, Tippy-Toe in the booth, Doreen is ready to help more people than ever with her greatest Super Hero advice. And when the going gets rough, she can always lean on her heroic friends: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Chipmunk Hunk, Koi Boi, and Brain Drain.”

Creative Team and Cast:

The six-episode podcast series is written by Ryan North, directed by Giovanna Sardelli, and has original music by Justin Huertas and Steven Tran.

The series stars Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl and features performances by: Crystal Lucas Perry (Nancy Whitehead) Leo Sheng (Koi Boi) Davied Morales (Chipmunk Hunk) Peter Hermann (Brain Drain) Erica Schroeder (Tippy T. Squirrel) Tina Benko (Rachel Oskar)



Listen to Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show: