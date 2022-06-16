Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Offering Special Summer Savings to Florida Residents and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin are offering special rates to Florida Residents and Annual Passholders, up to 30% off, for stays as part of their Summer Savings event.
- With new attractions and celebrations in full swing for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, this summer is the ideal time for a Disney getaway. Now, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Florida residents can save up to 30 percent off regular rates on their stays at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin. Guests can visit their official website for more information or to book.
- The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin comprises three hotels, including the new Walt Disney World Swan Reserve. All three are located within walking distance to two of the four Walt Disney World theme parks and are in the prime location for guests looking to experience some of the latest theme park offerings, which include:
- The all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride which opened at EPCOT, the first coaster attraction at EPCOT, and within walking distance from the hotels.
- Also new at EPCOT is Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a new family-friendly attraction inviting guests into the larger-than-life world of Ratatouille.
- The recently released nightly show at EPCOT, Harmonious, features music from a culturally diverse ensemble of 240 artists from around the globe, fireworks, lighting, lasers, and special effects.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a short walk away from the resort and is home to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where guests can live out their own Star Wars story.
- Space junkies looking to extend their vacation at Walt Disney World after experiencing the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can book a room at the Swan Reserve, offering views of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Special benefits for guests of all the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels include complimentary transportation to all Walt Disney World theme parks and attractions as well as extended park hours benefits, where guests can take advantage of 30-minute early entry into Walt Disney World theme parks every day and enjoy extended evening hours on select evenings in select theme parks. Additionally, guests have early access to Lightning Lane attraction purchases, which allows users to choose an arrival window for up to two of Walt Disney World’s most in-demand attractions a day.
- In the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort, the award-winning Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resides amongst the greatest theme parks and attractions in Central Florida. The complex is located between EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and nearby Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and Magic Kingdom Park. Guests can discover 22 world-class restaurants and lounges, sophisticated guest rooms and the luxurious Mandara Spa. The resort features six pools, three health clubs, nearby golf, complimentary transportation throughout the Walt Disney World Resort and early entry to all four theme parks daily and extended evening theme park hours on select nights in select theme parks. The newest addition, the 14-story Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, opened in 2021 and offers an upscale, boutique atmosphere as well as 149 suites ideal for families and two presidential suites. Resort guests have access to the Swan and Dolphin Resort’s Mandara Spa, six pools, 22 restaurants and lounges and preferred tee times on the nearby Disney championship golf courses.
- For additional information, or to make reservations, guests can call 1-800-227-1500 and mention the Florida resident or annual passholder rate, or visit: their official website here.. Offers are based on availability. Taxes, resort services fee and gratuities not included. Not valid with any other special offers, promotions, or for existing reservations or groups.
