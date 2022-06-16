Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Offering Special Summer Savings to Florida Residents and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin are offering special rates to Florida Residents and Annual Passholders, up to 30% off, for stays as part of their Summer Savings event.

What’s Happening:

With new attractions and celebrations in full swing for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, this summer is the ideal time for a Disney getaway. Now, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Florida residents can save up to 30 percent off regular rates on their stays at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin. Guests can visit their official website

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin comprises three hotels, including the new Walt Disney World Swan Reserve. All three are located within walking distance to two of the four Walt Disney World theme parks and are in the prime location for guests looking to experience some of the latest theme park offerings, which include: The all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind EPCOT Also new at EPCOT is Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ratatouille . The recently released nightly show at EPCOT, Harmonious Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Wars Space junkies looking to extend their vacation at Walt Disney World after experiencing the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser



Special benefits for guests of all the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels include complimentary transportation to all Walt Disney World theme parks and attractions as well as extended park hours benefits, where guests can take advantage of 30-minute early entry into Walt Disney World theme parks every day and enjoy extended evening hours on select evenings in select theme parks. Additionally, guests have early access to Lightning Lane attraction purchases, which allows users to choose an arrival window for up to two of Walt Disney World’s most in-demand attractions a day.

In the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort, the award-winning Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resides amongst the great Animal Kingdom Magic Kingdom

For additional information, or to make reservations, guests can call 1-800-227-1500 and mention the Florida resident or annual passholder rate, or visit: their official website here.