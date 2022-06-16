National Geographic’s “We Feed People” Now Available On Hulu and Coming To National Geographic Channel

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced that Ron Howard and Imagine Documentaries' film about Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen, We Feed People, will expand its availability to Hulu and the National Geographic Channel this month.

What’s Happening:

Today, National Geographic Documentary Films announced that We Feed People , the critically acclaimed documentary from Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard featuring world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, will become available on Hulu starting June 16 as well as through a special screening on National Geographic Channel on Friday, June 17, at 9 p.m. EDT, in addition to continued streaming on Disney+

, the critically acclaimed documentary from Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard featuring world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, will become available on Hulu starting June 16 as well as through a special screening on National Geographic Channel on Friday, June 17, at 9 p.m. EDT, in addition to continued streaming on We Feed People spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s inspiring mission and remarkable evolution over 12 years, from a scrappy group of grassroots volunteers to one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations focused on disaster relief.

spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s inspiring mission and remarkable evolution over 12 years, from a scrappy group of grassroots volunteers to one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations focused on disaster relief. Released on May 27 on Disney+, the film has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews since its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in March and has retained a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Featuring an incredibly powerful story of humanity, volunteerism and global relief efforts, the film is a leading contender in the documentary special race for this year’s Emmy Awards.

National Geographic Documentary Films previously released the Academy Award, BAFTA and seven-time Emmy Award-winning film Free Solo and the Academy Award-nominated film The Cave. In 2021, they released Becoming Cousteau, Fauci, The First Wave, The Rescue and Torn. Other critically acclaimed films under the banner include Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise; Sundance Audience Award winners Science Fair and Sea of Shadows; Emmy winners LA 92 and Jane, both of which were included in the top 15 documentaries considered for an Academy Award in 2017; and Dupont Award winner Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis.

What They’re Saying:

Director Ron Howard: “I’m thrilled that we are able to share the inspiring story of chef José and his remarkable team at World Central Kitchen to an even wider audience with the release of the film on the National Geographic Channel and Hulu. In telling this story, I’ve been inspired by the work of World Central Kitchen, currently leading extraordinary relief efforts in both Ukraine and Uvalde, and the lessons we can learn from their humanitarian acts. I believe in the power of community when we all come together to support each other; it’s a story we can all learn something from and aspire to.”

“I’m thrilled that we are able to share the inspiring story of chef José and his remarkable team at World Central Kitchen to an even wider audience with the release of the film on the National Geographic Channel and Hulu. In telling this story, I’ve been inspired by the work of World Central Kitchen, currently leading extraordinary relief efforts in both Ukraine and Uvalde, and the lessons we can learn from their humanitarian acts. I believe in the power of community when we all come together to support each other; it’s a story we can all learn something from and aspire to.” Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Scripted and Documentary Films at National Geographic: “We feel so honored to bring the remarkable story of José Andrés and World Central Kitchen to the world. The immensely talented Ron Howard, our longtime collaborator, beautifully captures the groundbreaking work that WCK is doing on a global scale to help those affected by natural and man-made disasters. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to witness this inspiring story of hope and humanity through Hulu and the National Geographic channel.”