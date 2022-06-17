Photos/Video: Buzz Lightyear Face Character Now Meeting Guests in Tomorrowland at Disneyland

“To Infinity & Beyond!” After years of appearing as a “costumed character” at Disney Parks, Buzz Lightyear is now greeting Disneyland Park guests as a face character, inspired by his new look from Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Disney released the press image below of Buzz Lightyear, donning a new costume straight out of his new film.

We were on the scene in Tomorrowland, specifically at the Galactic Grill, where Buzz is now meeting his fans.

Check out the video below where we have a chat with the famous Space Ranger:

If you’re looking for more Lightyear fun, then be sure to check out Mike’s review of the film

fun, then be sure to check out Mike also has a report

Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear is in theaters now!