Photos/Video: Buzz Lightyear Face Character Now Meeting Guests in Tomorrowland at Disneyland

“To Infinity & Beyond!” After years of appearing as a “costumed character” at Disney Parks, Buzz Lightyear is now greeting Disneyland Park guests as a face character, inspired by his new look from Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, Disney released the press image below of Buzz Lightyear, donning a new costume straight out of his new film.
- We were on the scene in Tomorrowland, specifically at the Galactic Grill, where Buzz is now meeting his fans.
- Check out the video below where we have a chat with the famous Space Ranger:
- If you’re looking for more Lightyear fun, then be sure to check out Mike’s review of the film.
- Mike also has a report from the Opening Night Fan Event for the film at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre.
- Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear is in theaters now!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning