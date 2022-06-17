“Lightyear” Comes to Disney Mirrorverse, Minecraft and Disney Emoji Blitz

In celebration of the release of Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear today, Disney has revealed three new game experiences featuring the beloved Space Ranger.
- The much-anticipated mobile game Disney Mirrorverse is launching on June 23rd, just as Zurg crushes his way into the new, divergent universe! Massive and imposing, Zurg is amplified to formidable levels within the Mirrorverse. Complete the second stage of Chapter 2 in the Mirrorverse story to play the exciting in-game event “Fractured Infinity.” The event features Zurg as a fearsome foe for your Mirrorverse Guardians and is available for a limited time from June 23rd through July 31st. Prepare to enter new worlds with evolved Disney and Pixar characters like you’ve never seen them before when Disney Mirrorverse launches on mobile June 23rd – don’t miss it!
- You can also follow Captain Lightyear through his blockiest intergalactic adventure, telling the tale of his origin. Play the Minecraft “Lightyear” DLC to take on five galactic missions, use nifty gadgets, and drive awesome vehicles. Team up with friends and go deeper into space than ever before!
- And finally, launch into the Lightyear Item Event featuring Captain Lightyear and Sox now until June 19th in Disney Emoji Blitz!
- Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear is now playing, only in theaters!