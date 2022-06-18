Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum LEGO Set To Release in August

Marvel Fans who love LEGO are sure to love the confirmation of a long-rumored set based on Marvel Hero, Doctor Strange and his Sanctorum that occurred at today’s LEGO Con 2022, set for a release in August of this year.

What’s Happening:

A long rumored LEGO Marvel Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum has been revealed at LEGO Con 2022. Releasing on August 1st, the set has 2,708 pieces and will retail for $249.99.

The set includes scenes from both Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

and The minifigures included are: Ebony Maw Iron Man Spider-Man Wong Scarlet Witch Sinister Strange Master Mordo Dead Strange Doctor Strange.

This 2,708-piece recreation of the Sanctum Sanctorum features a top story that houses the museum of mystical collections, the middle section contains the library and at ground-level there are familiar features both inside and out.

Journey into the unknown in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the MCU unlocks the Multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also set to stream on Disney+ on June 22nd, giving fans something to watch while they build their new LEGO Set once it launches and arrives on shelves in August.