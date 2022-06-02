“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” Coming to Disney+ June 22

Ready to explore the Multiverse once again? Today, Marvel announced that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin streaming on Disney+ this month.

After opening to a $185 million opening weekend Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon be available to watch at home on Disney+.

will soon be available to watch at home on Disney+. The hit film will begin streaming on June 22nd.

The relatively short turnaround is a bit surprising considering that the movie still took second place at the box office this past holiday weekend.

However, it does fit the 45-day window that has become a new standard (previously, a 90-day theatrical window was the norm, followed by a home release).

Accompanying the announcement was a new video featuring the film’s cast thanking fans:

