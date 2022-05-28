Hold the Eye of Agamotto with New Doctor Strange Sipper Cup Available at Avengers Campus

You can hold the Eye of Agamotto in your hands with this incredible new Doctor Strange-themed sipper cup, now available at Avengers Campus.
What’s Happening:
- The Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto sipper retails for $24.99 and comes with a Coca-Cola bottled beverage.
- There is a set limit of 2 per person, per transaction.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- While the attraction itself may currently be making the jump into Hyperspace, a new bottle celebrating the classic version of Space Mountain is now available in Tomorrowland.
- Tale of the Lion King has officially debuted to all who come to the happy place that is Disneyland. The show has moved to the Fantasyland Theatre, after previously being staged across the way at Disney California Adventure.
- Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are now meeting guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Additionally, Din Djarin (also known simply as The Mandalorian) along with his adorable pal Grogu will be coming to the land at a later date.
