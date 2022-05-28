Hold the Eye of Agamotto with New Doctor Strange Sipper Cup Available at Avengers Campus

You can hold the Eye of Agamotto in your hands with this incredible new Doctor Strange-themed sipper cup, now available at Avengers Campus.

What’s Happening:

  • The Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto sipper retails for $24.99 and comes with a Coca-Cola bottled beverage.
  • There is a set limit of 2 per person, per transaction.

