Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Space Mountain at Disneyland with New Bottle

While the attraction itself may currently be making the jump into Hyperspace, a new bottle celebrating the classic version of Space Mountain is now available in Tomorrowland at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- This stainless steel bottle can be found at both Galactic Grill and the nearby Tomorrowland popcorn cart.
- It retails for $26.79 and comes with a choice of fountain drink.
- Yesterday, May 27th, the attraction celebrated its 45th anniversary, having opened back in 1977.
More Disneyland Park News:
- Tale of the Lion King has officially debuted to all who come to the happy place that is Disneyland. The show has moved to the Fantasyland Theatre, after previously being staged across the way at Disney California Adventure.
- The staircase and bridge leading to Tarzan’s Treehouse have now been completely removed.
- Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are now meeting guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Additionally, Din Djarin (also known simply as The Mandalorian) along with his adorable pal Grogu will be coming to the land at a later date.
