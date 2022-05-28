Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Space Mountain at Disneyland with New Bottle

While the attraction itself may currently be making the jump into Hyperspace, a new bottle celebrating the classic version of Space Mountain is now available in Tomorrowland at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

This stainless steel bottle can be found at both Galactic Grill and the nearby Tomorrowland popcorn cart.

It retails for $26.79 and comes with a choice of fountain drink.

Yesterday, May 27th, the attraction celebrated its 45th anniversary, having opened back in 1977.

