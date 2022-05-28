Photos: Updated Progress on Tarzan’s Treehouse Refurbishment

On April 18th, it was announced that Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland, which has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment, will be receiving a new theme when it reopens. Since then, a lot of progress has been made removing the staircase and bridge that served as the entrance to the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- The treehouse was originally themed to the 1960 adventure film Swiss Family Robinson when it opened in 1962.
- The staircase and connecting bridge wasn’t constructed until the 1999 conversion into Tarzan’s Treehouse.
- That point in Adventureland is quite often a large traffic bottleneck, so the removal is likely to create more walkway space.
- The entrance will now be located off to the side of the pathway.
- Since our last update, the staircase has been completely removed.
- Although the property to which the treehouse will now be themed has yet to be confirmed, rumors point to Encanto.
- That selection would make sense given the film’s phenomenon status, with the soundtrack topping the Billboard charts and the movie taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.
- Additionally, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has repeatedly referred to Encanto as a franchise, implying that we’ll be seeing much more from the world of the film.
- If that weren’t enough, there’s also the fact that Antonio’s room in the film is a treehouse.
- With Tarzan’s Treehouse now a part of the past, you can look back at video of the attraction below:
