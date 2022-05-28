Photos: Updated Progress on Tarzan’s Treehouse Refurbishment

On April 18th, it was announced that Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland, which has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment, will be receiving a new theme when it reopens. Since then, a lot of progress has been made removing the staircase and bridge that served as the entrance to the attraction.

What’s Happening:

The treehouse was originally themed to the 1960 adventure film Swiss Family Robinson

The staircase and connecting bridge wasn’t constructed until the 1999 conversion into Tarzan’s Treehouse.

That point in Adventureland is quite often a large traffic bottleneck, so the removal is likely to create more walkway space.

The entrance will now be located off to the side of the pathway.

Although the property to which the treehouse will now be themed has yet to be confirmed, rumors point to Encanto .

Additionally, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has repeatedly referred to Encanto as a franchise, implying that we’ll be seeing much more from the world of the film.

as a franchise, implying that we’ll be seeing much more from the world of the film. If that weren’t enough, there’s also the fact that Antonio’s room in the film is a treehouse.

With Tarzan’s Treehouse now a part of the past, you can look back at video of the attraction below: