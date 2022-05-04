Tarzan’s Treehouse Bridge Removed as Work Continues on the Attraction’s New Theme

On April 18th, it was announced that Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland, which has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment, will be receiving a new theme when it reopens. In addition to that, the bridge entrance to the treehouse was set to be removed, and at Disneyland today, we confirmed that it is now gone.

The treehouse was originally themed to the 1960 adventure film Swiss Family Robinson when it opened in 1962.

The bridge wasn't constructed until the 1999 conversion into Tarzan's Treehouse.

That point in Adventureland is quite often a large traffic bottleneck, so the removal is likely to create more walkway space.

The entrance will now be located off to the side of the pathway.

The photo below shows off what the bridge once looked like:

Although the property to which the treehouse will now be themed has yet to be confirmed, rumors point to Encanto .

That selection would make sense given the film's phenomenon status, with the soundtrack topping the Billboard charts and the movie taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Additionally, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has repeatedly referred to Encanto as a franchise, implying that we’ll be seeing much more from the world of the film.

If that weren't enough, there's also the fact that Antonio's room in the film is a treehouse.

With Tarzan’s Treehouse now a part of the past, you can look back at video of the attraction below: