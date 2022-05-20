Funkoween 2022: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Funko Pop! and Key Chains

Happy Funkoween! We’re already Halfway to Halloween and Funko is going all out with spooky new releases that fans won’t be able to resist. The latest Pop! figures to land at Entertainment Earth are themed to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—so if you haven’t watched the movie yet…mild spoilers ahead!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko is getting in the spirit of the season…the Halloween season that is! This year’s Funkoween celebration

Now that the multiverse is open, the merchandise portal keeps growing and is delivering even more Funko collectibles that Marvel

The assortment includes Pop! and key chains featuring movie moments for characters like: Doctor Strange America Chavez Captain Carter Scarlet Witch

There’s also a Pop! Moments figure that showcases a zombie Doctor Strange fighting Scarlet Witch!

Pop! figures sell for $11.99-$29.99 and key chains sell for $5.99. This wave of characters will ship to guests in August.

Catch all the Funkoween fun and pre-order your favorites on Entertainment Earth ! Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Pop! Figures

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Dead Strange Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness America Chavez Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Sinister Strange Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Captain Carter Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Dead Strange and The Scarlet Witch Pop! Moment – $29.99

Key Chains

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scarlet Witch Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Sinister Strange Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness America Chavez Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

More Funkoween:

Love these collectibles? There’s so much more to check out during Funkoween 2022!