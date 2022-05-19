Funkoween 2022: Skeleton Goofy Glow in the Dark Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop!

Happy Funkoween! We’re already Halfway to Halloween and Funko is going all out with spooky new releases that fans won’t be able to resist. The latest Pop! figures to land at Entertainment Earth include the four Disney friends decked out in Halloween costumes, and one of them even glows in the dark!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko is getting in the spirit of the season…the Halloween season that is! This year’s Funkoween celebration

Mickey and his pals are ready to trick-or-treat in their creative and not-so-scary costumes. Adding to fun is an Entertainment Earth exclusive glow in the dark Goofy!

The assortment include: Mickey as a Pumpkin Minnie as a Witch Donald as Candy Corn Goofy as a Skeleton

Each of these fantastic character collectibles sell for $11.99 and will ship to guests in the Fall.

Catch all the Funkoween fun and pre-order your favorites on Entertainment Earth ! Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Pop! Figures

Disney Trick or Treat Mickey Mouse Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Disney Trick or Treat Minnie Mouse Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Disney Trick or Treat Donald Duck Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Disney Skeleton Goofy Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $11.99

More Funkoween: