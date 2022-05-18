Funkoween 2022: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Black Light Funko Pop!, Plush and Key Chains

Happy Funkoween! We’re already Halfway to Halloween and Funko is going all out with spooky new releases that fans won’t be able to resist. Today, a wave of The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop!, plush, and key chains landed at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your creepy collectibles.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Funko is getting in the spirit of the season…the Halloween season that is! This year’s Funkoween celebration is in full swing and includes exciting new pre-orders honoring our favorite spooky franchises.
- As one would expect, The Nightmare Before Christmas is front and center with a fantastic wave of neon colored products that don’t just announce their presence, but rather scream it!
- The assortment include:
- Pop! Figures
- Plush
- Key Chains
- Advent Calendar
- As for the characters, Jack and Sally are here along with Zero, Oogie Boogie, and the Mayor.
- Catch all the Funkoween fun and pre-order your favorites on Entertainment Earth!
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.
Pop! Figures
The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Blacklight Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Blacklight Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Blacklight Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Blacklight Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor Blacklight Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack with Zero Blacklight 10-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure – $29.99
Key Chains
The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Blacklight Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Blacklight Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Blacklight Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Blacklight Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
Black Light Plush
Cuddle with your favorite festive Nightmare Before Christmas characters as part of the Black Light Pop! Plush series. Bring home a case of 6 or purchase Jack, Oogie Boogie, Sally and Zero separately ($11.99 each).
Nightmare Before Christmas Black Light Pop! Plush Case of 6 – $71.99
Case includes 6x plushies. May include the following (subject to change):
- 2x Jack
- 1x Oogie
- 1x Sally
- 2x Zero
Advent Calendar
The Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight 13 Day Advent Calendar – $54.99
- Stylized mini-figures are a festive addition to your spooky decor and collection!
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight 13 Day Advent Calendar includes 13x Pocket Pop! vinyl figures of characters from the animated film
- Each figure measures approximately 1 1/2-inches tall and comes packaged in a colored box.
