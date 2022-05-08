“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Earns Estimated $185 Million During Opening Weekend

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a huge blockbuster at movie theaters in North America over the weekend, as Variety reports.

What's Happening:

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been huge in theaters all over North America this weekend, making an estimated $185 million in the box office.
  • It is estimated that 13.5 million moviegoers viewed the film over the weekend.
  • These box office returns make it the 11th biggest opening weekend in history.
  • It has easily brought the biggest opening weekend numbers in 2022 and the second biggest debut since COVID-19.
  • Currently, first place goes to Spider-Man: No Way Home, with 20.6 million moviegoers on its first weekend.
  • Internationally, the film has generated $265 million in ticket sales, bringing its global total to $450 million.

