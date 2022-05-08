Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a huge blockbuster at movie theaters in North America over the weekend, as Variety reports.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been huge in theaters all over North America this weekend, making an estimated $185 million in the box office.

has been huge in theaters all over North America this weekend, making an estimated $185 million in the box office. It is estimated that 13.5 million moviegoers viewed the film over the weekend.

These box office returns make it the 11th biggest opening weekend in history.

It has easily brought the biggest opening weekend numbers in 2022 and the second biggest debut since COVID-19.

Currently, first place goes to Spider-Man: No Way Home , with 20.6 million moviegoers on its first weekend.

, with 20.6 million moviegoers on its first weekend. Internationally, the film has generated $265 million in ticket sales, bringing its global total to $450 million.

