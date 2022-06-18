“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates Pride Month and Juneteenth

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate Pride Month with Terry Hu of ZOMBIES 3, hear from the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

  • This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show with a discussion with actor Terry Hu.
  • Terry Hu plays a non-binary alien named A-Spen in ZOMBIES 3, the final installment of the ZOMBIES franchise.
  • Hu and our hosts talk all things ZOMBIES, nonbinary representation in the media, and why Pride is more important than ever.
  • Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

  • Then, in honor of Juneteenth, Jenny and Andre rundown the Black Joy collection on Disney+, highlighting the works and accomplishments of the Black community through media and creativity.
  • Movies and TV shows highlighted include:
  • Finally, we hear from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel, where they talk about the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featured are:
    • Meera Menon (Director)
    • Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan)
    • Adil El Arbi (Director)
    • Sana Amanat (Executive Producer)
    • Bilall Fallah (Director)
    • Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan)
    • Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan)
    • Saagar Shaikh (Aamir Khan)
