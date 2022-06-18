“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates Pride Month and Juneteenth

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate Pride Month with Terry Hu of ZOMBIES 3, hear from the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, and so much more!
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show with a discussion with actor Terry Hu.
- Terry Hu plays a non-binary alien named A-Spen in ZOMBIES 3, the final installment of the ZOMBIES franchise.
- Hu and our hosts talk all things ZOMBIES, nonbinary representation in the media, and why Pride is more important than ever.
- Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
- Then, in honor of Juneteenth, Jenny and Andre rundown the Black Joy collection on Disney+, highlighting the works and accomplishments of the Black community through media and creativity.
- Movies and TV shows highlighted include:
- Soul
- Sneakerella
- Black Is King
- black-ish
- Summer of Soul
- Finally, we hear from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel, where they talk about the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featured are:
- Meera Menon (Director)
- Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan)
- Adil El Arbi (Director)
- Sana Amanat (Executive Producer)
- Bilall Fallah (Director)
- Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan)
- Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan)
- Saagar Shaikh (Aamir Khan)
