“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates Pride Month and Juneteenth

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate Pride Month with Terry Hu of ZOMBIES 3, hear from the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show with a discussion with actor Terry Hu.

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show with a discussion with actor Terry Hu. Terry Hu plays a non-binary alien named A-Spen in ZOMBIES 3 , the final installment of the ZOMBIES franchise.

, the final installment of the franchise. Hu and our hosts talk all things ZOMBIES , nonbinary representation in the media, and why Pride is more important than ever.

, nonbinary representation in the media, and why Pride is more important than ever. Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

Then, in honor of Juneteenth, Jenny and Andre rundown the Black Joy collection on Disney+, highlighting the works and accomplishments of the Black community through media and creativity.

Movies and TV shows highlighted include: Soul Sneakerella Black Is King black-ish Summer of Soul

Finally, we hear from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel , where they talk about the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featured are: Meera Menon (Director) Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan) Adil El Arbi (Director) Sana Amanat (Executive Producer) Bilall Fallah (Director) Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan) Saagar Shaikh (Aamir Khan)

, where they talk about the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Featured are: