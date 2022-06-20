Disney Wish Arrives In Port Canaveral, FL

Out of the darkness of the early morning hours, fans in Port Canaveral, Florida lined up along the ocean shores to watch the arrival of the Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, arrive at its new home.

What’s Happening:

Early this morning, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, The Disney Wish, arrived at its new home in Port Canaveral. The ship arrived in the port in the early hours this morning, yet still drew a crowd that heralded its arrival.

After a series of ocean trials earlier this year, wherein the ship was tested to make sure it can handle a life on the sea, Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum and Meyer Werft Managing Director Jan Meyer signed the official documents transferring ownership of the Disney Wish from the shipbuilder to Disney earlier this month.

The long-awaited addition to the Port Canaveral based Disney fleet arrived before dawn this morning escorted by a flotilla of Port-based tugboats and the Port Canaveral Fire Rescue Fireboat 2 providing the traditional water cannon salute.

Recently, another Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Dream, was relocated to its new home near Miami after sailing out of its former home of Port Canaveral allowing the new Disney Wish to take its spot.

When the Disney Wish sets sail this summer, families will discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them: a celebration of Disney’s rich legacy of enchanting storytelling that brings to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Families will embark on a splashtacular adventure with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse aboard the first-ever Disney attraction at sea; revel in a royal celebration during a theatrical dining experience with “Frozen” friends; team up with the Avengers on a Marvel cinematic dining adventure; and travel to a galaxy far, far away in a first-of-its-kind Star Wars experience on board a Disney ship.

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage — a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay — on July 14, 2022, followed by an inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to the same destinations from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The Disney Wish is the first of three new ships joining the Disney Cruise Line fleet through 2025, and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, it is slightly larger than the Disney Fantasy, which is also homeported at Port Canaveral.

What They’re Saying:

Port CEO Capt. John Murray: “We have anticipated this homecoming of the Disney Wish for some time and know that our entire Port community is excited to have her sailing from our Port. We are proud of the longstanding partnership we have with Disney Cruise Line, and the arrival of the Disney Wish adds to the growing number of impressive cruise ships providing high quality guest experiences from our Port.”