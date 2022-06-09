Meyer Werft Delivers the Disney Wish to Disney Cruise Line

During a traditional maritime ceremony held today in Bremerhaven, Germany, Disney Cruise Line took delivery of their newest ship, the Disney Wish!

What’s Happening:

Delivery is the final milestone in the ship’s construction journey, which began more than two years ago at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and was made possible through thousands of shipyard workers and the creative vision of Disney Imagineers.

Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum and Meyer Werft Managing Director Jan Meyer signed the official documents transferring ownership of the Disney Wish from the shipbuilder to Disney.

Disney Cruise Line presented Meyer Werft with an elegant Cinderella statuette commemorating the beautiful life-sized bronze statue that welcomes guests in the ship’s Grand Hall.

Following the ceremony, Captain Marco Nogara took the helm of the Disney Wish for the transatlantic voyage from Bremerhaven to her home in Port Canaveral, Florida.

The Disney Wish, the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, introduces a brand-new, distinctly Disney design concept unlike anything at sea. The motif of enchantment — found at the heart of so many beloved Disney stories — is the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship’s design, weaving imagination, emotion and adventure into the very fabric of the vessel’s unique personality. The ship features new spaces and experiences infused with more Disney storytelling than ever, bringing to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

The Disney Wish sets sail on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on July 14th.

