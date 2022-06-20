Pretty in (Orchid) Pink! shopDisney’s Newest Color is Bold, Playful and Oh So Summery

Well hello! Just in case summer isn’t fun enough for you, shopDisney has debuted a bright new color collection that’s as happy as a day at Disney! Orchid Pink has danced its way to Spirit Jerseys, Ear Headbands and even a PopSocket and will make you stand out in any crowd.

What’s Happening:

If your wardrobe isn’t bright enough, shopDisney has the perfect solution with their new color addition: Orchid Pink

This bold, playful, eye-catching hue speaks to a season of non-stop fun and sun, so go ahead and take that spotlight honey! The collection features: Ear Headband PopSocket Disneyland Spirit Jersey Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey

The Ear Headband and PopSocket have sequins and glitter accents that will twinkle and shine in any light. The adult Spirit Jerseys coming in a solid color, with the youth styles feature contrasting dark pink polka dots.

These fantastic fashions are available now on shopDisney and sell for $16.99-$74.99. Links to individual products can be found below!

Ear Headband

How can you not love these bright beauties! They’re 100% girly and totally fashionable, meaning you can bet Minnie Mouse would be wearing them everywhere this summer. Take your cues from the style queen herself and nab a pair before they're gone.

Minnie Mouse Sequin Ear Headband for Adults – Orchid Pink

PopSocket

Take must have movies, stunning selfies and perfect pictures and never lose your smartphone again! If you’ve never used a PopSocket grip, you’re missing out and if you have then it’s time to update your setup with something that’s fierce and flashy.

Mickey Mouse Orchid PopGrip by PopSockets

Spirit Jerseys

We love these roomy oversized shirts that allow us to support our favorite Disney destination. Whether you’re a West Coast, OG-loving Disneyland die-hard, or find the magic of Walt Disney World’s four parks irresistible, you can rep your Resort all year long!

Adult Styles

Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults – Orchid

Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults – Orchid

Kid Styles

Disneyland Logo Spirit Jersey for Kids – Orchid

Walt Disney World Logo Spirit Jersey for Kids – Orchid