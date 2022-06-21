Universal Studios Florida Celebrating Independence Day with Special Pyrotechnics Display on July 4th

Universal Orlando Resort will feature special entertainment at Universal Studios Florida on July 4th to celebrate Independence Day, including a high-energy band, live DJ, meet & greets with Universal’s most popular characters, and patriotic-themed performers and stilt walkers.

What’s Happening:

The festivities will kick off on Monday, July 4th at 5:00 p.m. and run through park close at the Music Plaza, which will be decked out in festive décor and all things red, white and blue. The celebration will culminate with a special pyrotechnics display at 9:00 p.m. which guests can view throughout the theme park.

The activities are included with admission to Universal Studios Florida – allowing guests to top off an epic day of theme park thrills with patriotic fun.

Guests can also enjoy Universal Studios Florida’s most thrilling experiences, including rocking out to hit songs at 65 m.p.h. on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, battling alongside Optimus Prime and Bumblebee in TRANSFORMERS: The Ride – 3D, and viewing Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration – a spectacular nighttime show that combines pyrotechnics, water, music and lights to pay tribute to beloved characters from Universal attractions and some of the world’s biggest films.

