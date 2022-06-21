Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrating Independence Day All Weekend Long from July 2-4

Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate the Fourth of July by extending its Independence Day festivities throughout the weekend from Saturday, July 2nd – Monday, July 4th.

What’s Happening:

The Independence Day festivities will include dazzling nightly fireworks displays, live music performances, specially themed décor and more, all included in the price of admission to the theme park.

From the moment guests walk along the iconic red carpet and enter the theme park, they will be immersed in July 4th festivities from themed décor to the sounds of a fife and drum band.

Then, beginning nightly at 9:00 p.m., an elaborate fireworks display will splash across the sky, synchronized to a score of Universal-themed music and patriotic favorites from two locations inside of the theme park.

Adding to the summer fun, guests can delight in the popular return of “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,” featuring an incredible light projection experience, while they enjoy The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The show runs nightly through Sunday, August 14th.

