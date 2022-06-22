Billy Porter Signs First-Look Deal with FX Productions

According to Deadline, Pose star Billy Porter has signed a first-look deal with FX Productions.

What’s Happening:

Under the agreement, Porter will develop content for FX through his new production company Incognegro with producing partner D.J. Gugenheim.

He has won an Emmy for Lead Actor for FX’s Pose , and most recently received a third Emmy nomination for the role.

, the second season of CBS All Access’ , and . His directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, a coming-of age film written by Ximena García Lecuona, will drop July 22nd on Amazon Prime Video.

