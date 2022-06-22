Billy Porter Signs First-Look Deal with FX Productions

According to Deadline, Pose star Billy Porter has signed a first-look deal with FX Productions.
What’s Happening:
- Under the agreement, Porter will develop content for FX through his new production company Incognegro with producing partner D.J. Gugenheim.
- He has won an Emmy for Lead Actor for FX’s Pose, and most recently received a third Emmy nomination for the role.
- Some of Porter’s recent roles include Amazon’s Cinderella, the second season of CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone, and American Horror Story: Apocalypse.
- His directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, a coming-of age film written by Ximena García Lecuona, will drop July 22nd on Amazon Prime Video.
What They’re Saying:
- FX President of Original Programming Nick Grad said in a statement: “Billy Porter was an incredibly accomplished artist before joining FX’s Pose to deliver the iconic, breakout, award-winning performance that helped define the series as one of the most memorable and groundbreaking in recent TV history. Billy has excelled as a writer, director and so much more — and we are excited to help him produce bold new stories that reflect his vision and unmatched style.”
- Billy Porter said: “I’m so glad I’ve been blessed to live long enough to see this day. The day where my queerness was my liability, to now where it grounds my work in personal authenticity and power. This is where we change the conversation. This is where they have the guts to tell the stories that resonate on the deepest level. Whether it’s about famous artists who you don’t fully understand or people from communities you don’t fully know or biting comedy you’ve thought about but never fully explored, this is such a wonderful home to tell the stories I’ve been talking about my whole life. The FX team is FEARLESS and I can’t wait to break new grounds together.”