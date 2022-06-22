Disney Shares First Look at Disney Wish Restaurants 1923 and Marceline Market

As the Disney Cruise Line prepares for the first (guest) sailing of the Disney Wish, the Disney Parks Blog is giving guests a culinary tour of two new eateries that will debut with the ship.

What’s Happening:

In less than a month, the Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish will sail on its maiden voyage giving guests an exciting new Disney vacation experience.

As the July 14th date grows closer, the Disney Parks Blog 1923 Marceline Market

Both locations are open to all guests and will feature a wonderful assortment of culinary offerings to tantalize the tastebuds!

Disney Wish – 1923:

Named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, 1923 is one of the three main dining venues families will enjoy each night on board the Disney Wish.

With its elegant vibe and glamorous decor, the restaurant combines the best of Hollywood and Disney while providing an inside look at the evolution of the animation studio.

Guests will be wowed by displays lining the walls of the restaurant that feature more than 1,000 drawings, props and other tools of the trade.

The memorabilia showcases 16 Disney films that embody the ship’s themes of enchantment and wish fulfillment and include: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Fantasia (1940) Cinderella (1950) The Little Mermaid (1989) Beauty and the Beast (1991) The Lion King (1994) And other animated tales

As for the menu, 1923’s delectable dishes are inspired by California staples as well as fusion cuisine and regional favorites.

Guests will enjoy a wonderful selection of sophisticated dishes that mirror the region’s unique blend of Asian, European and South American cuisines and a superlative selection of world-famous Napa Valley wines.

Disney Wish – Marceline Market:

Longtime Disney fans know that Walt grew up on a farm in Marceline, Missouri so it’s no surprise that there’s a venue on the ship named after the town! Marceline is where Walt came to love animals and steam trains, two big themes that would influence his movie and theme park attractions.

Marceline Market on Disney Wish is a food hall where guests will enjoy casual, walk-up dining throughout the day.

The location includes 10 food stalls themed to a beloved Disney animated story spanning Alice in Wonderland (1951) to Zootopia (2016).

(1951) to (2016). This fun design twist presents favorite characters as honorary shopkeepers, offering a wide-ranging variety of freshly prepared cuisines for the whole family to enjoy, including: American classics International specialties Comfort foods Seafood Soups and salads Vegetarian and plant-based fare Baked goods Desserts



More Disney Wish News:

It’s almost time to christen the new sea faring vessel! The Disney Parks Blog will showcase the special ceremony

Earlier this week the Disney Wish arrived at her home location at Port Canaveral