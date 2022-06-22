Former Disney Theatrical Group Creative Executive Steve Fickinger Passes Away at Age 62

Longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group and producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, Steve Fickinger, has passed away at the age of 62, as reported by Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Steve Fickinger died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17th.
- His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified.
- In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing such projects as Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo and Stitch.
- From 1992 to 2012, he was Vice President of Creative Development for Disney Theatrical Group, supervising six Broadway shows including six-time Tony Award-winning The Lion King and Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida.
- Fickinger also oversaw the Broadway production of Newsies, the national tour of High School Musical, and the long-running Broadway production of Aladdin.
- While at Disney, he spearheaded Disney Theatrical’s Education and Outreach efforts, including Disney Musicals in Schools, which provided material resources and teaching artists free of charge to schools underserved in the arts.
- After leaving in 2013 Disney, he went on to be one of the producers of the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.
- According to family, Fickinger had a producing deal with Warner Bros. Studios at the time of his death, and had recently finished leading and participating in a creative think tank project for the studio that included director Jon Chu, Rashida Jones, Rodney Rothman and Alex Timbers.
- A funeral will be held in Chicago and a memorial service in Los Angeles, with details to come.