Kevin Zegers Joins ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” Spin-Off

According to Deadline, Kevin Zegers (Rebel) has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hour-long series The Rookie: Feds.
- The Rookie: Feds is a spin-off of The Rookie starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, first introduced as part of a two-part event episode during the show’s current season, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.
- Additional cast include Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark, Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza and Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen.
- Zegers will play Brendon Acres who is just out of Quantico. Brendon’s got a lot to prove in his first posting – not least because his background as the lead on the long-running TV series Vampire Cop means few people take him seriously. His years of method-actor training led not only to martial arts and gun skills, but also a master’s in computer science.
- The spin-off was created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, who also executive produce alongside Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller.
- The Rookie: Feds is a co-production of Entertainment One and ABC.
- The Rookie: Feds is set to premiere on September 27th, airing in the Tuesday 10:00 PM slot after Bachelor in Paradise.