Disney Mirrorverse Game Now Available on Mobile Devices

Disney Mirrorverse, the team-based Action Role-Playing Game is now available to download worldwide for free on the App Store and Google Play.

What's Happening:

In Disney Mirrorverse, players will enter an all-new divergent universe, filled with worlds reflected from familiar Disney and Pixar films. Dark and light magic influence these high stakes worlds, evolving iconic Disney and Pixar characters into Guardians who stand ready to defend against the Fractured, a malevolent threat seeking to overrun the Mirrorverse.

Filled with visually stunning 3D animated characters and environments, players will unite a team of empowered Guardians and take full control in real-time, action-oriented gameplay.

As players progress through the game, they’ll collect a large roster of characters and assemble a powerful team of three to take into battle. Each character has unique battle abilities, including an armored-up Sulley, the ultimate personal-battle companion Baymax, the vengeful draconic mage Maleficent, and many more Guardians who stand ready to defend against those seeking to conquer the Mirrorverse.

